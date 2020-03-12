tuberville photo

TONY DARRIGAN

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville visited Eufaula on Monday, stopping by Willy T’s for lunch to meet friends and supporters. Here, Tuberville posed with Willy T’s owners Trey (left) and Britt Washington (right). Tuberville and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions face a runoff on March 31 in the Alabama Senate Republican race.

 TONY DARRIGAN
