The Eufaula Tribune Coach’s Luncheon is set for noon today at River City Grill.
A Eufaula High School coach will discuss last week’s 35-6 rout of Blount in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs as well as look ahead to Friday night’s second-round game at Hueytown.
Today’s menu will include beef stew, chicken pot pie and peach cobbler. Attendees pay $10, tip and all, for lunch.
As always, there will be a door prize.
