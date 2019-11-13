Eufaula Tigers

The Eufaula Tribune Coach’s Luncheon is set for noon today at River City Grill.

A Eufaula High School coach will discuss last week’s 35-6 rout of Blount in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs as well as look ahead to Friday night’s second-round game at Hueytown.

Today’s menu will include beef stew, chicken pot pie and peach cobbler. Attendees pay $10, tip and all, for lunch.

As always, there will be a door prize.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments