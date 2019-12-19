Perhaps we’ve concentrated on draining the wrong swamp.
It appears as if the swamp in Alabama may be located at 7325 Halcyon Summit Drive in Montgomery. After all, it’s hard to argue that the Alabama High School Athletic Association is not, as someone said, the most politically biased organization in Alabama. Otherwise, why would it allow some private schools with HUGE advantages over public schools to compete on the same playing fields.
While getting a respectable officiating organization — I’d say fair and balanced, but I think that’s used elsewhere — should be its top priority, you’d need a hazmat outfit to clean up the mess the AHSAA has created with some of its bizarre reclassifications.
The AHSAA has proven many times that it’s not about the kids, otherwise you wouldn’t be playing two, maybe three games in August. Even colleges and pros start later. It’s Alabama ... in August ... it’s hot! States much farther north than Alabama start playing later, some not until September.
On a more precise local level, making Eufaula play at Class 6A against schools far larger than it did the last two seasons because its virtual students — many of whom couldn’t point to Eufaula on a map — was just wrong. I’ve mentioned the circumstances to people who have never lived in Alabama and they just can’t comprehend the reasoning behind it. I tell them that’s because there is little to no reasoning involved.
The fact that Dothan was allowed to compete at 6A while it was one of the largest schools (reportedly top three last year) in Alabama was another one of those moments where you just shook your head.
Now, the fact that Eufaula will remain at 6A after its reclassification announcement on Tuesday is not wrong when you look on the surface of the new guidelines, but the AHSAA changed the rules in mid-stream, adding several teams to 6A and therefore keeping EHS there.
Here’s one of the kickers to how Eufaula keeps getting kicked by the AHSAA. Eufaula drops a Dothan and Northview (from pre-merger to Dothan High) and now gets R.E. Lee, a former 7A school, and perennial 6A powerhouse Opelika.
Also, the last two years with three Montgomery schools — Carver, Park Crossing and Sidney Lanier — in the region made for nightmarish gates because Montgomery simply doesn’t support its teams. There was one game where I think outside of the band I counted 42 fans on the visitors’ side. I’ve seen more at 1A games. And now, well, Eufaula gets a fourth Montgomery team. Just great!
I guess we’ll really need the weekly Quarterback Club Luncheon next fall to continue raising money for the football program because EHS won’t make it at the gates ... at least from the visitors. Yes, Opelika will bring a strong fan base, but none of the Montgomery schools will make for a parking lot traffic jam.
As for that private school thing, 7A powerhouse McGill-Toolen will now be dominating at 6A. How silly is that? The AHSAA uses a multiplier for private schools of 1.35-1 ratio for students to make for what it calls “competitive balance.” Do the powers that be not understand that you can have only 90 students in your entire school, but if 75 have been recruited specifically to play football there is no competitive balance involved? It shouldn’t be hard to understand, but then again, how many officials can’t mark off a 5-, 10- or 15-yard penalty correctly?
McGill-Toolen played in three straight Class 7A championship games from 2015-2017, winning the title in 2015. Oh, and St. Paul’s Episcopal, that annual powerhouse (four state titles since 2007) that is also a Mobile private school, gets to drop from 6A to 5A. I guess the recruiting coordinators at McGill-Toolen and St. Paul’s have had poor years.
It has become a private school-laden ASHAA and the first time someone blames Hoover, Thompson or Central-Phenix City for bringing in players from outside of its district, my reply will be: Why not? They’re just trying to get a competitive balance.
