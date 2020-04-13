Recently asked to come up with one word to define our marriage, KM and I agreed that it had to be laughter. And you better have a sense of humor these days if you’re stay-in-place buddies.
As I told the person doing the “marriage research,” when you raise two children through their teen years and beyond, you either find a way to laugh through it or you likely find yourself on the local police department’s missing persons list.
KM and I started laughing together back in 1975, often at the movies, of which there were many great ones, like, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (“I must be crazy to be in a loony bin like this”), or “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” (“It’s just a flesh wound”).
It (’75) was also the year of “Jaws,” the first movie KM and I saw together. There weren’t a lot of laughs, but if you wanted a girl to sit in your lap on the first date, Jaws was your movie.
That was also the year that introduced us to “Saturday Night Live,” (“Dad always thought laughter was the best medicine, which I guess is why several of us died of tuberculosis.” ~ Jack Handey, “Deep Thoughts”) — and the face of television was forever transformed.
We actually stumbled upon SNL accidentally, as I guess most Americans did, but it didn’t take long for word to spread. After Oct. 11 of that year, when 10:30 rolled around on a Saturday night, you wanted to be near a television set.
Well, that’s essentially how I feel about life — full of loneliness, and misery, and suffering, and unhappiness, and it’s all over much too quickly. — Woody Allen
To me, the seventies stand alone as the golden years of irreverent humor — and two of its kings were Mel Brooks and Woody Allen. Brooks’ year was 1974, when he came with “Blazing Saddles” (“How ‘bout some more beans, Mr. Taggart?”) and “Young Frankenstein” (“What hump?”).
And Woody won the Oscar in 1977 for “Annie Hall” (“I used to be a heroin addict, now I’m a methodone addict”).
KM and I saw “Annie Hall” when we were in college. The theatre was tiny and we sat on the front row, but it didn’t take long to forget those inconveniences and realize we were watching a classic. It was also the first time I’d ever seen Christopher Walken, who played Annie’s death-obsessed (but in a funny way) brother.
That is the best — to laugh with someone because you both think the same things are funny. — Gloria Vanderbilt
KM and I found out early that the same things made us laugh. There was one time in 1978 when we went out to see the movie “Hooper,” with two other couples. You may not remember “Hooper,” because, well, it was forgettable. I don’t know who picked it that night but it wasn’t me.
The movie started and we’d watched about 10 minutes when KM and I turned to each other with the same sort of, “How do we get out of here?” look on our faces.
In the next theatre was another new movie I’d heard about, so I took her hand and said, “Come on,” leaving the others behind, to suffer through more of Burt Reynolds and Terry Bradshaw.
After our movie ended we found our friends, who asked what had happened to us. We tried to explain, but it wasn’t easy because we kept laughing. We told them we’d just seen the funniest movie ever and that if they knew what was good for them they’d catch the next showing, which started in 10 minutes. I said I’d watch it again and would even buy their tickets. They finally agreed and I hurried over to the ticket booth.
“Six for ‘Animal House’ please.”
