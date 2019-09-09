Right or wrong, we often use sports for motivation, whether it’s quotes from coaches or incredible stories of what individuals and/or teams overcame to be successful.
I love Lou Holtz’ quote: “No one ever drowned in sweat.”
There are enough Bear Bryant one-liners to write a book about. In fact, considering all that has been written about the Bear, there probably is a book with just that as its subject.
On Sunday, following the bizarre news that New England had claimed Antonio Brown off waivers following Oakland having released the spoiled child, former Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach Bill Cowher had one of those comments that made me go quickly to my notes to jot down.
“Adversity doesn’t build character, it reveals it,” Cowher said, combining the Brown-created situations in Pittsburgh and Oakland as well as other actual injury issues some teams are facing.
As we saw Sunday night, New England certainly doesn’t need Brown. He obviously needs them, although one wonders if Brown will accept the discipline he will have to show as a member of the Bill Belichick squad. Belichick is not among the great quote artists, but he is certainly among the great disciplinarians.
Belichick does have one great quote: “Talent sets the floor; character sets the ceiling.”
Among the other great football quotes:
“The only place that success comes before work is in the dictionary.” – Vince Lombardi
“Coaches have to watch for what they don’t want to see and listen for what they don’t want to hear.” – John Madden
“All coaching is, is taking a player where he can’t take himself.” – Bill McCartney
“When I was a young coach, I used to say, ‘Treat everybody alike.’ That’s bull Treat everybody fairly.” – Bear Bryant
“I was a silent loser, believing that if you won you said little, and if you lost you said even less.” – Paul Brown
“You don’t win with X’s and O’s. What you win with is people.” – Bill Walsh
“Today I will do what others won’t, so tomorrow I can accomplish what others can’t.” – Jerry Rice
