We have just experienced perhaps the lowest week in the history of American politics. (Yes, that’s a mouthful, so please pause 10 seconds to digest it.)
Perhaps we should give last rites to a party that once was loud and proud. Now, it’s just loud.
Yes, we had a president (Richard Nixon) spy on his own people, a president (Bill Clinton) engage in multiple salacious affairs outside his marriage — including one with a White House intern — and others that will be defined by grave flaws in judgment: JFK for his never-ending womanizing, Lyndon Johnson for his atrocious handling of the Vietnam War, and George W. Bush for acting on false claims of weapons of mass destruction.
Nevertheless, we have not witnessed such a pathetic act by a party of people — in this case Democrats — as we have with the mascara-running claims coming out of Washington that most people even in its own party are beginning to wise up to. Remember when lying was considered a bad thing to do? Now, there are almost too many to name that seem to relish in it.
It’s falling under the old saying that when the legend becomes fact, print the legend. If Nancy Pelosi and her band of misfits tell stories often enough, they not only hope the public believes them, but I believe they themselves believe the legend.
The demise of the once-strong party is akin to what has happened to the economy in California, the change to New Coke, jokes from Kathy Griffin, sales of the AMC Gremlin, and wins for the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns.
Pelosi has long since been a sad political figure, as have Maxine Waters and others. Joe Biden flies off the handle at a guy who dares to ask him about his son’s million-dollar-plus connection to Ukraine because of his relationship to the former vice president. The fact Biden challenged the guy to pushups and an IQ test and called the guy fat when he was asking in a kind matter proves — again — that Biden is the last person needed to make negotiations while representing our country. He’s not OK, and he has shown as much time and time again.
Pete Jittterbug, or whatever his name is, has practically zero support from law enforcement, so why in the world would we want that guy in charge of the country?
As for Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren ... come on ... as the Twizzlers commercial says, “You can’t be serious?!”
George Wallace, FDR and other legendary Democrats must be rolling over in their graves seeing what has become of their party. There are still some good people in it, but the fact is they’re becoming harder and harder to find.
What this legendary group of sore losers has managed is to make sure every future Democrat in the Oval Office will be treated — rightly or wrongly — like a boxing opponent of Mike Tyson’s during his prime. They will be pummeled. And, they’ll have the current crew in Washington to thank for that. They have set their gauges to run directly into an iceberg, or a right uppercut from Iron Mike. Either way, it’s going to be very ugly for a very long time.
There’s hope for Democrats, because it wasn’t very long ago that Alabama Republicans were headed down a similar path with a cast of crooks and misfits before common sense took over and managed to drain its own swamp of sorts.
However, much more of the hysterics we’re seeing and hearing from Democrats and the party could soon flat-line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.