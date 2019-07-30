I don’t care if you’re from Sudan or Oman, it has been hot during the Dixie Softball (SweeTees and Darlings) World Series this week at Eufaula. If anyone wants to know what sweltering humidity feels like, the Old Creektown Complex could have described in better than any network meteorologist.
It was so bad that an umpire blacked out after working a Sunday. And, he was standing in the shade at the time, listening to the dedication of a bench and plaque in honor of the late Wayne Baker. It was scary for a moment, but he seemed to be OK after being quickly attended to.
The good news – other than our gnat population seems to be flourishing – is that the Eufaula Parks and Recreation Department and the city of Eufaula in general have put on a great show for the 1,000-plus visitors to the Big Bass Capital of the World.
The Old Creektown Complex is near immaculate.
The players and all of their followers/supporters, from what I’ve seen and heard, have thoroughly enjoyed their stay.
The opening ceremonies at Lakepoint Resort State Park Friday night were so much fun. It was so neat to see the gift exchange between opening-day opponents.
Gotta hand it to Louisiana. Those young girls marched in with masks and beads a la Mardi Gras as only Louisiana can do. And they shared beads with many teams. If you don’t think that wasn’t a big hit with the girls, well, you have seen young girls be given beads.
If you drove downtown Eufaula Friday night, you realized there was hardly a parking spot available. I may not be an expert economic analyst, but I know when a downtown thrives and Eufaula’s downtown area is at least in the top 2 or 3 of the 15 or so towns in which I’ve resided over the years.
I’ve learned a lot about the rules of young softball play in the first few days of the World Series, such as not taking a helmet off before reaching the dugout, 10 batters per inning, slinging the bat is an automatic out -- that one is a very good one. I’ve been particularly impressed with how well such young girls can play defensively.
I’ve also learned that the coaches coach their tails off during a game. It was said at the Opening Ceremonies banquet that these girls – 5 and 6 for SweeTees and 7 and 8 for Darlings – are at such an impressionable age and if you lose them now you may lose them for a long time. The coaches I’ve seen seem to realize that and haven’t crossed the line. The main objective has been to support the girls and making sure they have fun. Of course, winning is more fun than losing, so they’re trying to do that too.
Personally, I’ve had so much fun with the Tennessee team I’m hosting. From the coaches to the families, they’ve been great. No, they haven’t talked me into singing Rocky Top and I don’t know if they win it all or smile those cute smiles at me if even that’ll be enough.
We’ll see.
