I remember asking my mother once what the scariest moment of her life had been on a nationwide scale, assuming it’d be the Vietnam War or perhaps the Iran hostage situation. It was, instead, the Cuban Missile Crisis, when she said with limited news coverage compared to today there were about 13 days when this country didn’t know at any moment if the states would be bombarded with missiles from the Soviets aimed our way. I wouldn’t have known as I was less than a year old.
Where does Coronavirus rank? Some say it’s over-hyped, some say we should be in panic mode.
It’s likely somewhere in between. We need to be concerned, but we don’t need to shut down schools (yet), factories and, heaven forbid, March Madness (tongue firmly implanted in cheek).
I guess we still feared Fidel Castro or Leonid Brezhnev when I started school because we still practiced nuclear bomb attacks by hiding under our school desks/chairs. Good thing we didn’t have to practice that survival technique in an actual event because, well, let’s just say there wouldn’t have been any more homework due.
I was plenty old enough to watch some people panic over the Y2K scare as 1999 turned into 2000. Remember? Our computers were going to go all wacko on us and we would have to live off the land like it was the 1800’s again. I knew a couple of Realtors that made a mint on selling before-then uninhabited land in the middle of nowhere Oklahoma and Arkansas to people all over the world in 1998 and ’99 because they were sure they were getting a step up on the race to survival. I saw the end result of their purchases, modern-day fortresses a good 45-minute drive from the nearest grocery store or restaurant. I hope they have really green thumbs because those homes aren’t exactly bringing much attention on the buyer’s market today. Incidentally, there’s no truth to the rumor Nancy P. has Y2K syndrome.
Al Gore has tried to scare us into climate change, but for as many scientists that say doomsday is near, others say it all amounts to a hill of beans. Of course, Gore claims to have invented the internet, so what do I know? Brian Williams’ math makes more sense than Al’s theatrics.
Therefore, let’s take every precaution suggested by those deemed as experts and don’t do anything as dangerous as kissing someone who just returned from a cruise to China and has a runny nose. But, let’s also keep this in its proper perspective and not act like the Big Bang Theory is about to happen somewhere outside of Fort Gaines.
AIDS and SARS have been pushed to the background and those are far more frightening than this latest scare. Remember Mad Cow Disease? I guess it’s too late to politicize that one now, right?
