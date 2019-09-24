My parents were both involved in education. My mother was a dean at a major university. My father was a head coach in college and later a principal at both a high school and elementary.
Nothing is more awkward than hearing a mechanic as he worked on your truck telling you, “Yeah, your dad whipped the &%$# out of me when I was in high school.” I wanted to just lower the truck off the rack and push it down the road to someone my father hadn’t once paddled when spanking was permissible and discipline was better.
The only thing I ever heard from my mother’s students were comments such as “Your mother was one of the sweetest people I ever met. What happened to you?”
What I don’t think I ever heard were any complaints about either parent forcing their political likes and dislikes on students.
Last week, a North Carolina high school teacher was investigated by the Secret Service for allegedly telling students that Vice President Mike Pence “should be shot in the head.” If found true, the teacher should never be allowed to work as a teacher again.
I remember being a guest of a church once when a pastor basically spent half of his sermon preaching why we should vote for one presidential candidate over another. Funny thing was, I was also on the side of the pastor, but I never went back because I believe the church should be about something much greater than politics.
I became especially angry when a daughter came home from junior high telling me how her teacher had spoken down about the then president. I never confronted the teacher, but when I saw the principal one day I let him know what was taking place in a certain teacher’s classroom.
Incidentally, the junior high was one of the schools that recently changed the long-standing mascots of Cowboys and Indians because they were deemed “too offensive.” The only Cowboy that offends me plays on Sundays in the NFL.
Classrooms are for learning facts just as churches are for learning about Jesus and the Bible, not political views.
We have long since lost some Ivy League schools and pretty much all schools of “higher” learning in California and Colorado with their lopsided opinions, but when such comments are made from a prep teacher in North Carolina, well, what’s next?
