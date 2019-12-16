I lost my father on a Christmas Eve, and I gained my first child on a Christmas Day. While those memories will always be with me 24/7/365, I would like to take this space to remember my favorite four-legged friends along the way.
Dolly
I don’t even remember where we got you from and there’s no point in even trying to remember the numerous breeds of which you were comprised. All I knew is that you were right there in my front yard each time the school bus dropped me off after a hectic day of third grade. If I wandered off into the woods, you were right there by my side. If I decided to shoot basketball in the backyard, you watched courtside and were my Madison Square Garden audience while Willis Reed and I worked the pick-and-roll.
I was throwing the football with an older brother when we saw you dart onto the road and get hit by a car. It took several minutes for me to walk up to my brother’s side. He had long since run up to check on you. I expected the worst... and that’s exactly what I was told.
Sheba
You were chosen when my father’s friend had a litter of beagle pups he needed to get rid of. Daddy told me to take the first one that came up to me. You were the runt, so I guess you were starving for attention. You woke up around sunlight each day and got busy chasing rabbits. We would hear you running in the distance with your “I’ve almost got it” bark, but we wouldn’t see you again until early afternoon. At that point you were exhausted and you’d find a cool place to lie down. You’d hardly move again until you repeated your actions again the following morning.
I will never forget a friend of a brother who was picking on me as they played basketball in our backyard. I was holding you. The guy would thump me on the head each time he came by. The sweetest, most docile dog ever let him have on his third trip by us, almost snapping a digit from his hand. Good Girl!
When I moved from Alabama, you stayed until a brother could bring you out a month or so later. You stayed on a farm and I guess chased the wrong critter as a snake’s fangs had pierced your ear. The lump was the size of a baseball when you arrived, but a vet quickly took care of it. Old age eventually claimed you, and my sister delivered the news while I was at work one day.
K.T.
A vet once told me that you get female labs for the smarts and males for the looks. Not sure how accurate that is, but it was 100 percent true in my experiences. You were purchased in Georgia, then you traveled with me to several states, always as sweet as any dog who ever roamed the earth. I never had to tell you to not do something more than once. You were there when my kids were born and lived until they were somewhere around 9 and 11. You were their pet as much as mine. They loved you to no end.
When I realized you couldn’t get up in the backyard, and knew your time was almost up I had them say their goodbyes to you. The letter that my youngest wrote and left on your belly still tears me up today. I held your paw as you were euthanized to put an end to your pain. It was one of the toughest things I’ve ever done in my life, yet I wouldn’t have missed it for the world.
Levon
My big buddy. You were straight out of a Ducks Unlimited magazine... big, beautiful, chocolate lab. You had a little bit of a hard-headed attitude to you... Who am I kidding, you were extremely hardheaded. No matter how I tried, I could not find a fail-proof way of keeping you in my yard. But, you also were right by my side and no matter what I was wearing to work, you always felt the need to at least touch me in some form or fashion, even if that meant a long line of slobber down my pants. It was your way of saying ‘I love you.’
It was a rainy Sunday morning and I was invited to a special family reunion (not my kin) that included a famous musician that I was going to get to interview. It would have made for a memorable day for all the right reasons, but when I returned home I found you had been hit and killed on a nearby highway. Despite the pouring rain and regular lightning, I loaded you in the back of my truck and drove you to the top of my land where I dug a grave. I remember laughing through my tears as I told you that you were probably going to get me killed while I was burying you because lightning was sure to hit my shovel. I removed your collar before saying my final goodbye. I still have it somewhere in a box.
I hope they’re all together somewhere; Sheba chasing whatever runs from her, Dolly lounging around watching, Levon disobeying every rule possible, and K.T. shaking her head as if to ask ‘How did I wind up here with these mutts?”
