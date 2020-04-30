No, despite what some in Washington, even in its highest office, want to believe — or say, and those are not necessarily the same — no matter what takes place in the coming weeks or months, life will not return to normal.
What exactly is normal, anyway? Life before cell phones sure seemed normal at the time, but to be without one today would almost seem impossible. We also once published a daily newspaper without a computer. Not sure how we did, but we didn’t know better, so we just did.
If a cure is found for COVID-19 and it goes the way of Polio, we will still be different. The economy may thrive as it did pre-coronavirus, but there will be some differences. Most of it will be for the better. Chances are once simple matters as handshakes will be replaced by the majority of people, as will social distancing practices at grocery stores and other places.
After all, the common flu exists. Maybe we should have done something for it as we have for COVID-19 because the flu has taken a lot more lives. According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu (influenza) has killed more people in the United States this year than COVID-19 has worldwide.
If we need to stand back six feet because we have a cold or they have the sniffles, I think we’ll all good with that. If we have to sit a bit more separated than usual at a restaurant because of the same, so be it. If someone looks as if they haven’t washed their hands this spring, let alone since waking up, this way we won’t offend them by refusing to stand — or sit — near them. And if someone outside of your immediate family offers a handshake, just tap them with an elbow or fist. If they don’t understand, well, they should.
Many businesses are likely cleaner than ever due to sanitizing orders if and when they reopen.
I realize our president is impatient and wants our economy to return “with a big bang,” but that is probably a pipe dream. We should ease back into things to make sure this pandemic doesn’t stick around as the unwelcomed guest it has been for too long. Heck, we’re all impatient. I can’t wait to sit down at my favorite restaurant and decide between a “Number 40” or the “Special.” I need my twice-weekly walk through stores just to pick up everything I need and some things I don’t.
I need my hair cut — by a professional — and I dang sure am not gonna try the scissors and mirror thing and come out looking like Jim Carrey in Dumb and Dumber.
Besides, it’s not like everyone is going to hit the businesses that have been closed due to the pandemic the moment they reopen. People are leery by nature and many will probably have a wait-and-see attitude. They’re not wrong, but if someone chooses to jump into the swing of things by going to a movie theater/fitness center/hair salon/restaurant/hotel/etc., they’re also not wrong... assuming they use common sense and practice some measure of safety.
Again, no one knows the perfect thing to do with the current situation. It’s all somewhat a guessing game, but using common sense is a great place to start.
