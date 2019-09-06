Aside from trying to keep up with Dorian, who has often changed her mind on where to go – imagine that -- we have at least had some moments from the gridiron to take our minds at least momentarily away from the dangers of the punch Mother Nature can pack.
Auburn rallied past Oregon with Tiger-for-life Bo Nix at quarterback, although I have to say I was more impressed with running back JaTarvious Whitlow. I think Auburn has found its next star back.
Alabama must have been delayed by traffic in Atlanta because it appeared to not show up against Duke until sometime in the second quarter, then showed why its receiving corps is laden with NFL talent.
Troy disposed, as expected, of a soup – Campbell.
Alabama State gave UAB all it wanted before falling by five. South Alabama made Nebraska work for its win. Tuskegee opens this week at Alabama State. And my Tennessee friends I made during the Dixie Softball World Series last month in Eufaula have been very quiet after they paid just short of $1 million for Georgia State to come to Knoxville and hand the Vols their first of what’s sure to be many defeats this season.
As for former Eufaula Tigers... KD Hill did not record any stats in Ole Miss’ loss at Memphis. Breon Austin had an assisted tackle for Alabama A&M in a win over Morehouse College.
The highlight of former Tigers from the last week of college football came from Korean Gosha. He is playing for Rochester Community and Technical College in Minnesota, and the freshman scooped up a blocked punt and returned it 6 yards for a touchdown to lead the Yellowjackets to a 25-13 victory over Dakota College-Bottineay in junior college football action. RCTC is 1-1 overall and plays its home-opener this weekend vs. Northland Community College of Roseau, Minnesota, at the Regional Sports Stadium.
Obviously, food and football go together. Whether it’s getting to eat at that once every-other-year trip to a town to watch you team, or just heading to a fan favorite at the home of your favorite team, most everyone can tell you where to buy the best barbecue, steaks, Mexican food, or other.
I got this from an out-of-state friend, who ventured to a restaurant while heading with his wife to his alma mater’s opening game. The place had been known for fantastic food, but apparently new management was not a good thing. “...Worst steak I’ve ever had,” he said. “When we left there were three horses in the pasture out back. I’m sure there were four when we arrived.”
