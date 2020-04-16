When you sniff inside of a store, don’t you worry that all eyes are upon you and people scatter from your aisle as if you have the plague?
When your nose itches or something tickles your face, are you a little reluctant to scratch it because the surgeon general and others have told us time and time again to not touch our faces?
Or is it just me?
You watched Tiger King, didn’t you, and now you feel a little better about yourself because, well, that’s some messed up people.
Homeland Security — and others — advised us early on in this pandemic to store a two-week food and water supply and make sure any prescription medications were filled. Absolutely nowhere does it or any “expert” advice tell us we should hoard all of the bulk wraps of toilet paper. Question: Are you using it more than usual? No, I didn’t think so.
We may never shake hands as we once did, certainly not exchange hugs or pecks on the cheek with someone other than your spouse, kids or very close friend. Fist-bumping and elbow-tapping are about as impersonal as squirting hand sanitizer on your hands and rubbing away after an old friend forgets today’s anti-hand shake protocol.
Head nods, I believe, are far more professional than a peace sign, which someone suggested. A smile goes a lot farther than tapping toes, especially if the “other” person wasn’t aware the latter was even an option.
Have we seen the last of the high-fives in sports? Will Roger Goodell institute a 15-yard personal foul penalty for any player that breaks the rule? If the player dares do it twice, is he thrown out of the game as a habitual offender to high-fiving?
Should the Yankees just greet Aaron Judge at home plate after a home run with a toe tap? Boy, that’ll be exhilarating.
Finally, who determines what is deemed a necessary or essential business? Are they trying to tell me taking away one’s livelihood is not necessary or essential to that person and/or family? It’s a delicate tightrope, I understand, but a little stimulus check is never going to recover lost monies that were counted on for everything from kids’ education, home mortgages/rent, or as simple as putting food on the table. Maybe it is just me, although I highly doubt it, but those things are quite essential.
