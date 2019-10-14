Some rural counties I’ve landed have always been somewhat of a quirk when it came to politics. Some have been quirkier than others.
At one place, there were stories of the old days – not that old -- when political parties took place right near the county courthouse on election night. It has been said that one man would get out of his vehicle and be handed a half-pint of whiskey from a representative of one party in hopes to garner his vote. The man would walk a little closer to the courthouse and be approached by a representative of the other party and be handed a pint of whiskey. That way, the closer-to-the-courthouse party could rest assured that if the man now with 24 ounces he didn’t have just minutes earlier could be persuaded by sour mash, their party was in good shape. A lot of men were apparently fans of sour mash... women, too.
And if the whiskey didn’t work, well, there were fail-proof options.
It was 1972 and the powers that be, or maybe it was the people that had the power in a particular area, wanted their man to take over as sheriff of the very rural county.
A young deputy had but two years on the force when he decided to run — some people believe he was chosen to run — for sheriff.
In such a rural county, a sheriff wields perhaps as much or more power than anyone.
Losing was a chance the leaders of a particular party were not willing to take. On election night, two brothers we’re put inside of a vault in the bowels of the courthouse with boxes of election ballots with instructions to flip any votes cast to their man’s opponent.
They proceeded to flip... 1,500 votes in fact, to assure their guy would win. When the county was as rural as this one, 1,500 voters – registered or not – could go a long way in deciding who won or lost.
A lawsuit ensued and the brothers were represented by a couple of lawyers out of a nearby city, and they used a young research lawyer by the name of William J. Clinton. Yes, that one. Although long before he would become governor of Arkansas and eventually President of the United States, Clinton befriended the sheriff and the stories of their partying days at the sheriff’s riverside home in the extremely rural Ozarks, are somewhat mythical because hardly anyone will go on record talking about it there. The brothers got off... imagine that.
The new sheriff ran with the job, and the power he wielded, becoming somewhat of a legend in Arkansas and in many ways nationwide. Walking Tall’s Buford Pusser had nothing on this guy.
Sheriff Ralph Baker was a key subject in the self-published book – When Money Grew on Trees -- by a now-deceased fellow in the early 2000’s. It regarded growing marijuana plants with the good sheriff’s help as long as he got a cut of the business.
The same county – Madison -- regardless of its small population, would become big in Clinton folklore as Hillary‘s Whitewater scandal ran through a bank in tiny Kingston where Jim McDougal was the bank president.
As for Baker, he died on Jan. 5, 1998, when his car was washed off a low-water bridge he had crossed for years, knowing when and when not to cross. He was found drowned, still in his seat, buckled in his seatbelt. There are some that say the sheriff never wore a seat belt.
As the kids say, I’m not sayin’, I’m just sayin’.
