Weather Alert

...HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS CONTINUE ACROSS CENTRAL ALABAMA... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * TEMPERATURES...WILL CLIMB INTO THE MIDDLE 90S TO UPPER 90S TODAY AND THE MIDDLE 90S ON WEDNESDAY. HEAT INDICES WILL RANGE FROM 108 TO 113 THIS AFTERNOON AND 105 TO 109 ON WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...OF THE HIGH TEMPERATURES COULD CAUSE HEAT STROKE OR HEAT EXHAUSTION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 9 1 1. A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. &&