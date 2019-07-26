When I agreed to be a host for one of the softball teams coming to the World Series this week in Eufaula, I thought, well, I’m bound to have some to talk about with almost any of the 11 states represented.
After all, I’ve worked in five of the states, have relatives in others and would love to learn about states such as Virginia. I may come off sounding a bit like Forrest Gump, asking where they’re going... where they’ve been.
I didn’t draw Alabama, where I was born (Marion) and have worked from Birmingham to Enterprise, Selma to Eufaula.
I didn’t draw Georgia, where I’ve worked and for the last 4½ years have enjoyed an office sitting about a block away from the Chattahoochee, and on the other side is the Peach State.
I didn’t draw Florida, but I do visit the Sunshine State often. I did get a flat tire once I believe in Paxon. Actually, a tractor-trailer had its cargo break apart in Florala and my air pressure lowered enough to warn me I needed to change tires by the time I crossed the state line.
I didn’t draw Louisiana, although I would have had much to talk about. I haven’t lived or worked in Louisiana, unless you count covering multiple SEC schools at LSU, which is an adventure in itself. I would be much thinner had I not been there so much because its food is just that good. I spent a summer once at a cousin’s house in Monroe after breaking my wrist during Little League season. There was little reason in the seventies to go over to West Monroe, although now I’m sure I’d enjoy visiting Duck Commander. My father played and was later the head basketball coach at Centenary in Shreveport, and my uncle was at one time the head baseball coach at Centenary (he coached Cecil Upshaw). My sister was born in Houma, which is one of the few towns in that state where you have to drive north – about 58 miles – to get to New Orleans.
I didn’t draw Mississippi, although my mother was born in Inverness, about 36 miles from Archie Manning’s hometown of Drew. I have not worked in the Magnolia State either, but there have been some memorable moments from Tunica to Biloxi, Starkville to The Grove. Finding a billfold I had left on a restaurant table in Columbus for about two hours with expense money for three reporters after leaving the place may have been my luckiest experience.
I didn’t draw North Carolina, but I deal with the good folks at Hickory almost every day as they design both newspapers of which I’m responsible. My mother’s ancestors from Scotland apparently landed in North Carolina, so there’s that.
I didn’t draw South Carolina, although my father’s ancestors from Ireland apparently landed in there, so there’s that too. Also, I’ve eaten barbecue in Texas and Kansas City, but the barbecue in Alabama, often credited as the style that came from South Carolina, is the best... end of conversation.
I didn’t draw Texas, although one daughter and my sister, along with several cousins, live in the Lone Star State. Nashville, in my mind, will always be runner-up music-wise to the stuff that comes out of Texas. Guy Clark, Jerry Jeff Walker, Charley Pride, Lightnin’ Hopkins, ZZ Top, Janis Joplin, Delbert McClinton, Billy Joe Shaver, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Townes Van Zandt, Meat Loaf, George Strait, George Jones, Kris Kristofferson and my favorite, Waylon Jennings. There’s also Ray Wylie Hubbard, who may have been born in Oklahoma, but he’s made his name in Texas. Sorry, this has nothing to do with Dixie Softball, but you just got an insight into my Pandora playlist.
Virginia... I got nothing. Well, I covered Allen Iverson once in college. He was from Hampton. He was quicker and faster than everybody else... period.
No, I didn’t draw those states. Instead, I drew Tennessee in the Darlings’ division. I wrote for a business paper in Chattanooga once while living in another state. Also, the lady who was like a second mother to me who died earlier this year was originally from Tennessee. I grew up loving to watch Condredge Holloway work his magic, just not again teams I pulled for. Also, Peyton Manning, in my mind, is the greatest passing quarterback... ever.
I remember Bill Battle coaching his Tennessee Vols against Bear Bryant and Shug Jordan. We would actually later work for the same guy, the late Larry Striplin – Battle at Disco Aluminum and me in a far smaller tax bracket with the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.
During Phil Fulmer’s great years at UT, most all Vol opponents I believe grew weary of the fans’ chant...seemingly every time something good happened, whether it was a touchdown, first down or a freshly re-loaded hot dog vendor.
My team this week is the Chester County squad. Yep, they’ll be sporting orange and white uniforms. I’ll be pulling for them and can’t wait to meet their coaches, parents and extended family. However, the first time anyone breaks out in a rendition of “Rocky Top,” all bets may be off. OK, I’ll still pull for them, but I won’t sing along.
