You know something has gone haywire in our country when you see a headline Sunday that reads: Award-winning lamb under investigation for performance-enhancing drugs.
The lamb, cute as it may be, has been stripped of its title and premiums after veterinarians at a county fair in Ohio found illegal drugs in its system. I guess lambs with beer bellies are not in vogue, either.
What do you do about criminal sheep? Do you give it a lifetime ban from competition? Will its owner be relegated to showing white leghorns at fairs in different zip codes? Perhaps the lamb is just grilled and served to fair visitors with a nice mint sauce. Better yet, has someone considered sending the lamb to rehab before things get really get woolly?
It’s one of those headlines you come across, pass over, then think, ‘Wait, did I just read that right?’ Kinda like I did when I saw the misfit protesters in New York pouring water on policemen and the even more misfit mayor, Bill D-somethingornother, doing absolutely nothing about it, which is actually encouraging people to act like fools.
I pretty much had the same reaction when I heard about the Opp coach who decided it was a good idea to exchange punches with a Montgomery coach at the Dixie Ponytails State Tournament last week at Florence.
According to the first search engine I found, it is about 257 miles between the two Alabama towns, one in the Wiregrass about 20 miles from the Florida line and the other in the northwest corner of Alabama about the same distance to the Tennessee line. In other words, you’d be hard-pressed to go farther for a state tournament in Alabama, and I’m sure many Opp parents and grandparents did just that to watch their favorite young (11- and 12-year-old) softball players, only to be sent home after their coach got them disqualified.
One story said two coaches were kicked out and can never coach again for Opp. Another said it was just one. Regardless, the team was disqualified and their dream run to the state tournament was over because – here we go again – an adult was acting like a child. Alabama Dixie Softball State Director Warren Bowron of Enterprise, as fine a person as they come, said the conditions to resume play were “unsafe.”
You did see the part that we had a game between 11- and 12-year-old girls, right? The coach or coaches should have a hard time sleeping on the fact that they were responsible for making the playing conditions for the young girls “unsafe.”
It was unsafe because adults decided they needed to be front and center and start throwing haymakers rather than letting the little girls shine in their moment. Good grief, are we headed down a road where fans being kept 100 feet from the field and coaches must to sit in cages until the game is over?
I believe I wrote a similar column about a month ago and ended it with the words, “Grow up!”
I can’t think of a better ending again.
Grow up!
