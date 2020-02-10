Much in the same way I keep being pushed the idea by certain politicians that socialism will be a good thing, I ask, why?. After all, it has NEVER worked!
I am also told snakes are great for the environment and are harmless critters. Then why do they have fangs and teeth and slither around all snake-like?
Then I read something online — therefore, it’s got to be true — that the strange strands of viruses mostly come from animals. The coronavirus may have come from the armadillo’s cousin in China. I’m sure it’s appreciated there as much as it is here. The cockroach of larger animals, I have NEVER heard what good purpose there is for an armadillo. Touch them and you could get leprosy, they dig holes, and you can’t (or rather, shouldn’t) eat them.
Once, while living in Oklahoma, I surprised and armadillo late at night on my front porch as I rounded a corner. It had been eating my dog’s food from a bowl. The armadillo was like a cartoon character trying to run on the concrete. I truly believe if doctors could find the initial cause of my heart problems they would point back to that night in the mid-80’s in Oklahoma. I was sure a grizzly bear had found its way to the southwest and it had figured a meal of Kyle could put him in hibernation for the rest of the year.
But, for now, this is about snakes.
One scientific theory is that man has a predisposed fear of snakes. Perhaps they hominads (early man) were fooled by the serpents time and time again because they just assumed they were large worms... or lizards, because they had no experience from which to grab of cousin Etor or Pongo haven been bitten previously.
The study I read about said toy flowers, toy rabbits, toy snakes and toy crocodiles were placed in a pen full of monkey that had been raised in a laboratory. After a few minutes, the monkeys were afraid of the toy snakes and toy crocodiles because something kicked in their little minds that the things could be harmful.
The monkeys, according to scientists, must have had ancestors that were afraid of snakes and crocodiles, probably because they had been hurt and/or killed by them..
Running with that theory, I figure I must have had an ancestor fall into a pit of diamondbacks.
Snakes — again, I read — supposedly keep friends and take care of their friends’ babies. Why would any snake have a friend? After all, even a snake shouldn’t trust another snake.
As a child, I once dreamed of my oldest brother being eaten by a snake. I woke up, walked down the hall and checked on him the next morning just to make sure. The day snakes begin eating us like a mountain lion is the day I visit whatever planet Nancy Pelosi is from.
