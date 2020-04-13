The Masters was supposed to take place this weekend up the road a bit, so I guess I’ll give a little golf clap in its honor to the Alabama Supreme Court.
On Friday, Alabama’s final say FINALLY ended the Mike Hubbard mess. The trial of O.J. Simpson, which seemed to last longer than Keith Richards, was only 11 months. In fact, the murders for which he was charged occurred on June 12, 1994. The jury’s decision came down on Oct. 3, 1995. Hubbard was originally arrested and indicted on 23 felony ethics violations in 2014 — his all-star group of lawyers lowered that to 12, then 11 and eventually six — and it ended six years later.
While Hubbard was freely walking the streets for reasons you and me would be pressing out license plates, these things happened:
Aaron Hernandez was found guilty of murder, then hung himself in prison.
Hurricanes — notably Harvey — ripped up parts of our country.
North Korea fired multiple missile tests.
Colin Kaeprenick lost his job as an NFL starting quarterback, thus taking a seat on the bench, so, he decided to make headlines elsewhere by taking knee during the National Anthem.
FBI Director James Comey was given the old “86” for multiple reasons, particularly the way he mishandled the Hillary Clinton email probe. Oh, and the most bitter loser perhaps in American political history still believes she’s relevant.
Donald Trump became president.
Fake News hit new lows with CNN and Jim Acosta.
There was a mass shooting at a Charleston church and a Las Vegas concert.
Film producer Harvey Weinstein has been sent to the Big House in disgrace. Financier Jeffrey Epstein was also a resident of a Big House, but the convicted sex-offender was later found dead; the reason why is still up for debate.
The Me Too Movement began.
Brexit happened, then Harry and his woman Megxited the U.K.
The U.S. House held an impeachment party for Trump, which held about as much water as UCF claiming the NCAA football championship; yeah, that also happened since Hubbard was arrested.
Trump tweeted... a lot.
Need you know more about 2020 than COVID-19? Well, that and Hubbard is finally going to the Big House.
Gov. Kay Ivey saying this is an unfortunate period in Alabama political history is quite a mouthful considering our state has had more than its share of crooks and criminals in elected roles. Congratulations Mike Hubbard, you have moved to the top of the list.
