From youngsters at Eufaula Primary telling us what they like best about being back in school (see the Tribune’s Weekend Edition) in our Question of the Week, the return of the Student and Teacher of the Week sections from local schools, and of course, the Last Call Pickin’ Panel where $500 is awarded to the winner’s pre-selected charity of their choosing, it’s obvious that school and football are in full swing.
Never mind that the gridiron guys haven’t officially played yet, the toughest part of their season may be taking place right now during these hot preseason practices. Ditto for the marching band and the cheerleaders.
The Question of the Week will appear in each Weekend Issue of the Tribune, as will the Student of the Week, Teacher of the Week, and Lake Eufaula Fishing Report.
The Midweek Issue will have the Last Call Pickin’ Panel as well as the weekly Remember When on Page 3, where we’ll look back both photographically and in print the events from past pages of the Tribune.
This year’s Pickin’ Panel will again have eight locals from the community, including for the third consecutive year, Eufaula Parks & Recreation Director Keef Pettis. The winner is automatically asked to return. Pettis and I tied in 2017, and he won it outright last season. I represent the Tribune (you try rounding up everyone’s picks by first thing Monday morning), and Steve Cox is the sponsor of the panel as he is an owner at Last Call.
The other five on the panel include Eufaula City Schools Superintendent Joey Brannan, Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Hawkins, Wallace Community College Instructor Quincey Banks, Lakepoint Resort State Park General Manager Sharon Matherne, and Patrick Screws representing American Buildings. Screws is very involved with various Eufaula sporting events.
The charities chosen will be listed along with each panel member’s name, title, previous week’s record and overall record.
Some NASCAR fans used to have a saying prior to races, “ANYBODY BUT EARNHARDT!” He was just that good. Should we have a three-peat this year, we’ll have to have T-shirts that read, “ANYBODY BUT KEEF!”
Also, the annual football issue, a special section of the Eufaula Tribune, will be printed with the Weekend Issue on Aug. 25 (it’ll actually be in boxes on the night of Aug.22). The special section will cover Eufaula High School, The Lakeside School, Admiral Moorer Middle School, and Barbour County High School.
Kyle Mooty is general manager and editor of the Tribune and the Enterprise Ledger. He has won 93 editorial awards during his 39-year career in various media fields. He can be reached at kmooty@eufaulatribune.com.
