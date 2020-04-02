One lady in a Wiregrass community decided to post a note on each door around her street. It asked the following: 1 — Write down everything needed on a sheet of paper; 2 — Tape it to the front of your door or place it where it is visible; 3 — I will come by between 9-11 a.m. to collect all of the lists and go get what is needed; 4 — When I come back with your receipt we will settle payment at that time if necessary.
“I just want to make sure all of our neighbors are taken care of,” she added.
The woman left her address and phone number if anyone needed to reach out to her for specific instructions, adding, “Please be safe and remember we have an amazing community and we will get through this together.”
While everyone from our president to school superintendents are telling us to act like the little piggy and go all the way home, there are still items needed to survive. We may think we did a great job of grabbing a month’s worth of supplies during our last trip to the grocery store, but I’m betting about 99-something percent of everyone who thought they had has made a run back to a store within just a few days to grab something else ... you know, like eggs, milk, taco shells ... a fifth?
What better way than rather having all of us appearing at the get-and-go of our choice than to have a kind neighborhood soul do so for several families. Maybe you just want to help the elderly through this period. You could give them a call, grab what they need, and drop it off at their doorstep.
I’ve heard some really great stories of people showing their kindness. These next 10 days or so are expected to be the toughest yet, so it’d be really good to hear of more such stories.
Maybe we can honor these people in our little way at the Tribune by publishing “thank you” letters. We want to appreciate the good people, like the dozens we saw praying on our website and those physically helping people affected by Tuesday’s tornado that hit on the southern edge of Eufaula.
I saw people thumbing their noses at coronavirus, hugging family members and friends because even though there was some major damage to homes, they were thankful everyone was safe. They could get back to social distancing after the shock of the twister wore off.
Eufaula and Barbour County and many from outside the area are showing that we can come together in times of need. Maybe, just maybe, this dang COVID-19 will have an underlying positive impact when it’s long gone. Maybe, just maybe, we’ll see such kind acts when things are good.
Time will tell.
