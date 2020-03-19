Since there is little available other than being updated every minute on the minute regarding coronavirus, and hardly any of what I hear on the morning news changes from what I see on the evening news, here are some thoughts:
ESPN’s 30 For 30 segments or Outside the Lines specials are more entertaining than most of its games anyway. Show as many as you like. In fact, how about doing some new ones now that things are slow up there in Connecticut?
If Tom Brady plays much longer, he’ll be closer to being eligible for AARP than to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The question is, where will the Golden Boy wind up now that he has told New England sayonara?
How about Cam Newton? He may bolt Carolina. Great quarterback, turrrrrible judge of fashion.
I guess if you wanna get it shipped, you gotta pay the freight, which is why we have collectively agreed to do whatever possible to rid us of this pandemic.
I was never much for cartoons, so as a child, I played basketball out back, used my father’s built-in outdoor grill as a backstop for pitches, and my mother’s clothesline as a field goal of sorts so I could always kick some 71-yarder to win the Super Bowl. It was amazing how the officials always said the kick was good regardless of whether it veered to the house’s rooftop on the right, or somewhere near the woods on the left. Actually, if the drop-kick was nowhere close to its target, Mean Joe Green or someone must have jumped off-sides, which allowed me to kick again. My winning percentage against no real opponent was excellent, close to perfect.
If it was raining, we had a concrete ground gutter on one side of the house where I could sail ships into battle against the Germans, because when I grew up we hadn’t heard of Iraq or Iran and the memories of Nazi Germany still lingered in our history books and on television programs. My wars with the Nazis ended far shorter than the great soldiers took to take them down, usually because I had to wrap up my wars before Mama called me in for supper.
At supper, particularly on Sundays, we ALWAYS had cornbread, usually corn-on-the-cob and a hearty roast beef with potatoes and carrots surrounding the roast like diamonds on a necklace of a beauty queen. Mama was a dean of a college, even drove 120 miles roundtrip to get her doctorate degree, yet went to every possible event her four children managed to take part in. Nevertheless, she still managed to make a meal as if she was feeding a king. She did cook for Bear Bryant once, prior to his speaking engagement at a local sports banquet. I was too young to meet him and only found out about it later because I guess my parents and older siblings were afraid I’d gawk and squawk too much at the Bear. In retrospect, they were probably right. They usually were.
The point is, families should use this time with no “new” news and zero sports — unless you’re into Brazilian MMA events — to teach kids there are far more things to do in and around the house than video games or microwaved food.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.