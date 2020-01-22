The Barbour County Commissioners started off their Jan. 14 meeting expressing their appreciation to Alabama Senator Billy Beasley for his help in getting right-of-way valuations reinstated for counties in the state of Alabama.
In the past, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) and county highway departments in Alabama utilized “waiver valuations” to acquire rights-of-way from private landowners. This permitted them to reach mutual agreements with private landowners on the purchase price for right-of-way acquisitions. But recently, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) advised that Alabama law did not recognize the federal concept of a waiver valuation.
Sen. Beasley’s amendment to the statutory provisions, co-sponsored Rep. Corley Ellis, now permits the use of waiver valuations if the property owner is donating the property and releases the state or political subdivision from its appraisal obligations, or the state or political subdivision, with the written consent of the property owner, determines an appraisal isn’t necessary and the anticipated property value is equal to or less than the amount in the applicable federal regulation — which is currently $10,000.
As a result of Sen. Beasley’s sponsorship of this new law, counties may continue to utilize this process that has saved counties time and money over the years. This law, Act 2019-234, became effective May 22, 2019.
In other business, commissioners failed to appoint a new member to the Board of Registrars for the county. Two names, Portia Glenn and Beverly Smith, were put forth for a vote before the panel but because Commissioner Frank Straughn was absent at the meeting, when the roll call vote was taken a tie among the commissioners brought the matter of the appointment to a halt. The person who is appointed will serve the remainder of the unexpired term of Cynthia Franklin. The appointment will come before the commission in their next meeting.
Other appointments made during the Jan. 14 meeting of the Barbour County Commissioners were the appointment of Philip Clayton to the Barbour County Hospital Association by a unanimous vote to complete the unexpired term of John Martin, and the appointment of Linda Green to serve as a member of the Barbour County Personnel Board for a term of three years.
Commissioner Jerry McGilvray announced during the meeting that the county had closed on the property for the new courthouse location in Eufaula on Jan. 7, saving $1,000 from what they originally were going to have to spend. “It’s done, it’s our building now,” he added.
