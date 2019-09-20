CLAYTON -- A committee created by Barbour County Commissioners during an Aug. 29 meeting made its first report back to the commission during the Sept. 10 meeting.
The committee, made up of Commissioners Jerry McGilvray, Rachel Smith, and Stan Adams along with Circuit Court Judge Burt Smithart and Barbour County Revenue Commissioner Marshall Williams, was created by the full commission with the purpose of meeting with department heads, recommending an architect to the commission that would be able to prepare a floor plan for a building that the county has an option on that might serve as the new home of courthouse services for Eufaula, and to help get a cost estimate for moving services to the proposed building.
McGIlvray made the report to the commission, stating that the committee met with four architects from firms that have expressed an interest in the project. Architects from Hecht-Burdeshaw Architects, Inc; Blondheim and Mixon, Inc.; Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood (GMC) ; and Lathan Associates Architects, P.C. all toured the property being proposed as a new courthouse for Eufaula, commenting that the building is in excellent condition. Firms that expressed a desire to study blueprints of the building were given USB drives with the blueprints on them that will be returned to the commission if they are not awarded the contract.
“All the firms indicated that they will provide very close oversight of the job and to any contractors that might work in the building,” McGilvray said. “All were told about the time frame, approximately 100 days, that we are dealing with to make a go or no go decision to purchase the building and all indicted that once awarded the contract and meeting with various department heads that this time period should not pose a problem for them to get us a proposed estimate for us to use. This would still give us ample time to review and make a decision.
“This is where we are right now. Since our meeting, two more companies have expressed interest and I will contact them but we’ve got four already… I’m not sure if we need to go past the four. We can get all we want but we’ve got to make a decision and trim it down somewhere.
“Where do we do from here? The committee proposes that each of the companies we contacted plan to come back in a couple weeks and make a proposal to the entire commission at a time to be determined by the chairman. After we have heard the proposals, the commission will vote on a firm.”
