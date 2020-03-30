Governmental Meetings
Ongoing
Eufaula Water Board meets every third Tuesday of the month at the Water Board office at 8 a.m.
Eufaula City Council meets the first and third Mondays of each month in the Municipal Courtroom at 5:15 p.m.
The Eufaula Planning Commission meets every third Tuesday of every month at the Municipal Courtroom at 4:30 p.m.
The Eufaula Zoning Board meets the first Tuesday of every month at the Municipal Courtroom at 4 p.m.
Local Civic Club Meetings
The Bluff City AFG will hold bi-weekly AL-Anon Family Group (AFG) meetings on Mondays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Terese Club, 3834 S. Eufaula Ave. in Eufaula. For additional information call Dale at (334) 695-8326.
The Adult GED class at the Georgetown Lifelong Learning Center — hours Monday and Wednesday from 1:30-4:30 p.m. EST. For more information, contact Mrs. Rogers at 706-992-4699 or call the center at 229-334-8610.
Quitman County Family Connection meets the first Monday of each month at noon in the Neighborhood Community Service Center, 57 Kaigler Road in Georgetown. For more information, call Coordinator Sara Lee Crumbs at 229-334-7553 or email quitmanfc@yahoo.com.
An Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the second Thursday of each month at 2 p.m. at Medical Center Barbour cafeteria classroom. Call (334) 688-7179.
» Alcoholics Anonymous meets Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at 7 p.m. at the Terese Club, located at 3800 S. Eufaula Ave. in Eufaula. Visit www.AA.org for details.
» The VFW 5850 meets the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at VFW Post 5850 Highway 431 North.
» Narcotics Anonymous in Eufaula meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at the Terese Club, located at 3800 S. Eufaula Ave. in Eufaula.
» Narcotics Anonymous in Clayton is held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at 2827 Clayton Highway. Call 355-8117 for more information.
» Barbour County Chapter No. 40 Disabled American Veterans meet at Michelle’s Restaurant in Georgetown every third Saturday of each month at 8 a.m. (CST).
» Eufaula/Georgetown Area Ministerial Association meets the first Wednesday of every month, at noon at Thelma’s Kitchen on Highway 431 in Eufaula. All ministers invited to attend.
» The Eufaula Homemakers Club meets the first Thursday of every month at 10 a.m. Come join the activities at the Washington Street United Methodist Church (across from the Donut Shop).
