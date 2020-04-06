» The Quitman County Board of Education will hold its Regular Board Meeting, April 7, at 6 p.m., as a Go To Meeting due to COVID-19. Anyone interested in dialing into the session should check the District’s Website (www.quitman.k12.ga.us) for the access number and code.
