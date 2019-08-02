The Alabama Association of Public Professional Administrators Association (AAPPA) and the Government and Economic Development Institute at Auburn University have announced that Elizabeth Conklin, HR/Risk Manager for the city of Eufaula, has met all the requirements to be designated an Alabama Certified Human Resource Professional.
Conklin joins a select group of 69 Alabama human resource officers throughout the state with this distinction.
Bersheba Austin, president of the Alabama Public Personnel Association, said, “Municipal eaders are to be commended for supporting Ms. Conklin’s efforts to complete this structured and tested professional development program. They recognize that all the citizens of the city of Eufaula benefit from quality services provided by highly motivated and well trained city employees like Elizabeth Conklin.”
Graduates of the program must pass a comprehensive exam and complete at least 90 hours of detailed practical and applied tested course work involving all aspects of human resource management.
According to Julia Heflin, Training Program Manager of the Government and Economic Development Institute at Auburn University and administrator of the program, “Ms. Conklin’s achievement underscores a strong commitment and dedication to public service in our state and the commitment of the city of Eufaula to the betterment and improvement of local government in Alabama.”
The certificate was presented to Conklin at a special ceremony held during the annual conference at Foley July 24-26.
