Caty Richardson, director of Eufaula’s Connections, accepts a $500 check courtesy Last Call Spirits & Tobacco from Eufaula Tribune General Manager Kyle Mooty after he won the Last Call Pickin’ Panel. Mooty’s pre-selected chosen charity was Connections. This marked the third consecutive year in which Austin Foods LLC owners Steve and Stephanie Cox and Kenneth Cox have donated $500 for the Pickin’ Panel winner’s charity of his or her choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.