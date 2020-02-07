charity photo

Caty Richardson, director of Eufaula’s Connections, accepts a $500 check courtesy Last Call Spirits & Tobacco from Eufaula Tribune General Manager Kyle Mooty after he won the Last Call Pickin’ Panel. Mooty’s pre-selected chosen charity was Connections. This marked the third consecutive year in which Austin Foods LLC owners Steve and Stephanie Cox and Kenneth Cox have donated $500 for the Pickin’ Panel winner’s charity of his or her choice.

 Submitted photo
