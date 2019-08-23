Sixty-five volunteers from more than nine different churches in Eufaula gathered together in one room Wednesday for the purpose of learning how to remove the labels and love their neighbors living with cognitive impairment.
It was a picture of community and hope for the future because community is not always present for those with Alzheimer’s/dementia and their caregivers.
“It is not our friends who have forgotten the community, it is the community who has forgotten them,” Daphne Johnston, founder and Director of The Respite Ministry at First United Methodist Church Montgomery, told the volunteers gathered at First United Methodist Church. “These are the people who have built your community. They have given their time, talent and treasure, and now, when they need you the most, what does your community have for them?”
Starting in September, Eufaula can say it is no longer a community that has forgotten. Connections, an adult respite care ministry housed at First United Methodist Church, will open its doors on Sept. 3.
“I first learned about the benefits of the respite ministry from UAB,” Caty Richardson, the director of Connections said. “We want the next family from Eufaula that hears how beneficial a respite ministry can be to know that they have a community that will not forget them on this journey but will love them through it.
“When you need hope the most, it doesn’t seem to find its way into many conversations on Alzheimer’s. But that is where the respite ministry seeks to make a change. Our friends cannot control their circumstances, so we need to change our responses and expectations.”
Johnston has developed a model for the respite ministry where every activity has a purpose and where friends can continue to serve and grow together without being labeled. The beauty of this ministry is one cannot tell who is a volunteer and who is a friend in need.
“We have speakers come share their talents in science, history, and travel,” Johnston said. “We have music. We have art to broaden our minds. We do service projects for the community. Just because someone can’t remember that well doesn’t mean they don’t want to help their neighbor like they have done all their life.”
And Johnston’s model is exactly what Connections plans to follow. Richardson said Johnston has been selfless in sharing her ministry and knowledge to help Eufaula’s ministry get started.
“I attended her director training, and I am so honored she gave her time to come here today to share her passion for this ministry and lead our first volunteer training,” Richardson said.
Johnston has helped start 14 other respite ministries in Alabama and another in Washington. Eufaula is her 16th. This respite ministry model has been so successful that UAB has seen improvements in mini-mental scores of patients that attend, and Johnston has been invited to speak in Australia at an international conference on dementia. “Eufaula is going to be shared in Australia,” Johnston said.
At the training, Johnston cited Dr. G. Allen Power’s book “Dementia Beyond Drugs,” noting that filling people with well-being is often better than filling people with drugs.
“When you fill people up with well-being, often things like sundowning will get better as that stems from people being empty,” Johnson said. “People sleep so much better after a day at the respite ministry. You can’t be filled up sitting in your recliner watching TV all day.”
Connections will meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. with lunch provided.
Friends in need of Connections do not have to be a member of First United Methodist to attend.
“This is a community ministry and for us to be successful, we need the support of the entire community,” Richardson said. “Seeing 65 volunteers come together from at least nine different churches was amazing.”
Friends attending the respite ministry are usually in the early stages of dementia, and they need to be able to interact, communicate, feed themselves, and visit the bathroom by themselves though special circumstances may be considered with the help of family or a caregiver.
“To be a father, you need your kids,” Johnston said. “To be a wife you need your husband. To be a friend…well, you need friends and your community.
“You all know people or family who have been diagnosed and their friends and even family begin to fall away because they become scared and they don’t know how to adjust their conversations. This ministry provides training, ideas and inspiration for being with our new friends! Borrowing a quote from the book “Still Alice,” ‘We can’t cure Alzheimer’s, but we can cure loneliness.’”
For more information on the Connections ministry or if you are interested in registering a loved one to attend or volunteering, please contact Caty Richardson at connections@fumceufaula.org, call 695-7625, or visit its website at www.fumceufaula.org/connections-2.
