MONTGOMERY — Local school board members from southeastern Alabama were among the honorees recognized at the Alabama Association of School Boards’ annual awards luncheon held Dec. 6 at the Hyatt-Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel. The luncheon was held as part of AASB’s annual convention, which drew more than 500 school board members from across the state to Birmingham, Dec. 5-7.
Former Eufaula City Schools board member, Louise Conner, was honored as a recipient of the 2019 All-State School Board Member Award, AASB’s highest recognition for past or present school board members who have demonstrated exemplary leadership.
Conner was among 42 local school board members — and 318 school board members statewide — who were recognized for advancing in the AASB School Board Member Academy, a school for school board members.
“AASB commends Conner for her exemplary boardmanship and for demonstrating the highest ideals of school board service,” said AASB President Gwen Harris-Brooks of the Lanett City Board of Education. “She and our other southeastern Alabama honorees have proven they understand the importance of honing their educational leadership skills, and this recognition is well deserved.”
Conner’s fellow board members described her as a compassionate, outspoken leader known for her honesty and sense of humor.
“She’s one that makes decisions based on what’s best for the student population,” said Eufaula school Board Vice President Otis Hill. “She wants to make sure that the students are getting what they need so they can be successful.”
Alabama State Rep. Berry Forte said Conner is an advocate “for the whole community, not just the school system.”
AASB has nine geographic districts. District 3 includes the county school boards of Barbour, Coffee, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike and the city school boards of Andalusia, Daleville, Dothan, Elba, Enterprise, Eufaula, Geneva, Opp, Ozark and Troy.
Conner served two decades on the Eufaula City School Board of Education, from 1999-2019. As an active participant in the AASB Academy, she earned more than 345 training hours to reach the Master level.
The awards luncheon was a highlight of AASB’s Dec. 5-7 convention, themed “Unleash the Champion Within.” The event opened Dec. 5 with the association’s annual delegate assembly and featured several inspiring general sessions and information-packed breakout sessions on Dec. 6 and 7 designed to help participants strengthen their boardmanship and leadership skills.
Keynote speakers included Brad Cohen, a nationally known motivational speaker, teacher, school administrator and author who has overcome Tourette Syndrome; Ramona Smith, 2018 World Toastmasters champion and former teacher; and Rodney Robinson, 2019 National Teacher of the Year.
Also honored were other school board members at Eufaula City Schools and Barbour County Schools for their training levels.
Otis Hill of ECS and Shirley Johnson of BCS were named Master school board members by reaching Level 4 status (100 training hours) as well as taking an additional course.
Barbour County board members Jacqueline Davis and Dr. Ruby Jackson each reached Level 4, while Jimmie Fryer of Barbour County reached levels I and II in the same year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.