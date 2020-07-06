A little more than a year after opening their doors, Eufaula Tire and Service LLC owners Adam Evans and Clay Williams are beginning to see their dream of expanding services to customers come true.
Upon opening in May 2019, the business was located in the back of their current location and was not able to offer all the services to their customers that they wanted to. “I told the guys that if we just start working it will all go into place…just keep working….keep sweating,” Evans said not long after the business opened in 2019.
Today, that hard work and sweat is paying off. The business that prides itself on offering hometown service to their customers has moved into a much larger area of the building located in Eufaula at 3265 South Eufaula Avenue, enabling customers to have a comfortable area, both in the realm of temperature and seating, in which to wait for their vehicles to receive one of the many expanded services offered. The move has given the company the chance to broaden the services they offer, not only in vehicle repair and maintenance, but with U-Haul services also. The U-Haul services offered include the rental of U-Haul trucks and trailers, and the selling of moving and packing supplies.
“We have grown and expanded into a larger shop, which allows us to continue to add customers and serve them with our favored hometown service that our customers have come to appreciate. We hope to stay competitive with corporate businesses around the area with products and services we offer,” said staffer Cheyenne Evans. Some of the other staff members include Mattie Williams, Matt Ricardo, Brittney Dodgen and Calvin “Bubba” Leidinger.
Expanded automotive services being offered by the staff at Eufaula Tire and Service, LLC, includes oil changes, minor motor and transmission repair, automotive air conditioning repair, and brake repair.
Other current services includes selling and installing tires such as Nitto, Toyo and Nexen, along with others for passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and trailers, and also selling and installing accessories for vehicles. Accessories such as bumpers, lights, truck liners and covers, floor mats, tool boxes, lift kits, leveling kits, jeep tops and more are available from brands such as Warn Winches, UWS, Titan Fuel Tanks, Rough Country, Ranch Hand Weather Tech, Cam Locker, BW Trailer Hitches, Bestop, N-Fab and many more.
Along with the new vehicle services, customers can still find tires and accessories for UTVs and ATVs through the business.
“One of the things that we continue to try to do is bring a hometown feel to our business and our community,” Williams commented.
To find out more about services offered as the company keeps growing and the products offered by them, go by and see them at 3265 South Eufaula Avenue, or call (334) 232-4433. Store hours are Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon.
