A revised contract for Barbour County Superintendent Matthew Alexander Jr. was discussed and approved by a majority vote during a special called meeting of the Barbour County Board of Education on June 27 that was held at 11 a.m. in Clayton.
Revisions to the contract that was originally approved during a May 24 special called meeting of the county school board, as pointed out by board member Jimmie Fryer are the changing of dates in Section One of the contract regarding the length of the contract for Alexander. The previous contract had extension dates of July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2024; the new contract’s dates are July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2023.
A second item in the contract that was revised is the paragraph the makes up Section Seven of the document. The way the superintendent could be discharged was reworded to read, “Throughout the term of tis contract the Superintendent may be discharged by majority vote of the Board.” The previous contract wordage included the term “unanimous” when referring to the vote of the county board of education that could bring an early end to the superintendent’s contract.
The motion to approve the new contract was made by board member Jacqueline Davis, with a second by Ruby Jackson. The sole opposing vote came from board member Jimmie Fryer.
Other business voted upon by the board included resignations effective June 30 of Merri Hicks, Physical Education Teacher at the Barbour County Primary School; Reginald Hicks, Counselor at BCPS; Rodney Lewis, JROTC Instructor at the BCHS; Nikeiva Davis, seventh-ninth grade History teacher at BCHS; and David Brad Knighten, 10 th -12 th grade History teacher at the BCHS.
New hires approved for the 2019-2020 school year were Jessica Crocker, third grade teacher at the BCIS; Jill Alexander Dubose, fourth grade teacher at the BCIS; Vincent Cox, fourth grade teacher at BCIS; Fay Gosha Thomas Money, sixth grade teacher at BCIS; and Marcy Sherfield, School Counselor and Parent and Community Engagement Facilitator at BCIS.
Triston McKinnon was hired as the new Supervisor of Facilities, Maintenance and Transportation, effective July 1. This was the only new hire to bring opposition from a board member; Fryer gave an opposing vote.
Two transfers of personnel were approved during the meeting. Virginia (Freddie) Rumph will transfer to the Intermediate School as a 10 month Custodian from the High School, effective July 17; and John Jones will be a 12 month custodian at the High School, transferring from the Intermediate School.
A sole non-renewal of contract was voted upon during the June 27 meeting. The contract for Undrea Johnson, Principal at the county’s Primary School was voted upon; his last day will be June 30, 2020.
Two board members voiced their opposition in approving a settlement proposal in a law suit concerning a student. Board members Johnnie Helms and Fryer both asked to go into executive session to discuss the suit so they could better understand what they were voting for, but Board President Shirley Johnson told them it was not on the agenda for an executive session so one could not be called. The pair voted no when the vote was called for. The motion passed by a majority vote despite two board members opposing it.
