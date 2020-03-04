The Tyson Foods plant (formerly Keystone Foods) at Bakerhill had a fatality of a contract worker on Tuesday in the early evening. Barbour County Coroner Chip Chapman has confirmed the cause of death as decapitation.
The man has been identified at Carlos Lynn, 39, a member of a cleaning crew with PSSI Food Safety Solutions. Lynn was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. The accident is believed to have occurred between 5:30-5:40 p.m.
Gina Swenson, senior director of marketing at PSSI Food Safety Solutions, issued the following statement:
"We are devastated by the loss of our friend and team member, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. We take an accident like this very seriously and we are working with local authorities to understand how it could have happened, given the strict safety protocols we have in place. As this inquiry is ongoing and out of utmost respect for the privacy of our team member’s family, it is not appropriate for us to comment further at this time."
Tyson Foods Inc. also issued a statement on Wednesday morning:
"We're investigating an accident at our Eufaula, Alabama facility yesterday that involved a worker employed by an outside contractor and will provide more information when we can. We’re grateful for the swift response and assistance of local emergency personnel."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.