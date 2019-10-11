Pictured (from left) are SFC Rodney Lewis, Cadet Corporal Antonio Cooke, Cadet LTC Amiya Young and LTC Nathan Haas. The Cadet of the month for October 2019 is Cadet Corporal Cooke. He is a member of the Battalion Staff as the assistant Battalion S3 and he is also a Squad Leader for 6th Platoon. He was selected based on his leadership abilities and his commitment to the Eufaula High School JROTC program.
