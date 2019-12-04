The Eufaula City Council, by a 3-2 vote, failed to pass an ordinance, waiving a 5% liquor tax for package stores despite a plea from Last Call owner Steve Cox.
Since Last Call became Eufaula’s only other spirits store than the state-owned ABC Store four years ago, the extra 5% tax has been waived (twice), but following its second reading on Monday night and the “waive” ordinance failing, Last Call and any other future store selling spirits must pay the additional fare for at least two more years.
“I am disappointed in the city council decision on Monday night to impose a 5% excise tax on the future purchases for Last Call,” Cox said. “This tax restricts our ability to be competitive with the state ABC store, which is our competition and our required provider. I want to thank Tony Robertson and Barbara Flurry for supporting small business in Eufaula and voting against the tax.
“It has always been important to me to be a part of the community,” Cox said. “I only have one competitor. I was asked the last time that I only buy from the store in Eufaula and I have honored this.”
Council members Linda Grice, Johnny Knight and Lucious Cobbs voted against the ordinance.
Cox said Last Call buys between 80 and 85 percent of its liquor from the ABC Store, and is forced to have a minimal markup so that he can profit.
Last Call has earlier and later hours, as well as sells beer, wine and tobacco products, the only advantage, Cox said, that he has over the ABC Store.
According to Cox, Last Call contributes 300 percent more in taxes to the city and county than the ABC Store.
“There is not a single retail item in this city this affects other than liquor,” Cox said.
The ordinance went into effect immediately and will go through Dec. 1, 2021, at which tie it will be voted on again.
In other business:
Tim Brannon w Eufaula’s Public Works superintendent, was appointed to the city’s planning commission to replace former Fire Chief Greg Holmes.
Holmes will be honored Friday at a retirement reception at the Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce beginning at 6 p.m.
Monday’s meeting of the city council was the first meeting attended by Ryan Feggins since he resumed duties as Eufaula’s new fire chief on Dec. 1.
Grice said the city “must get a plan in place to pave more city streets. The Realtors are upset. They are losing sales because of it. We want to grow our area.”
Eufaula’s Historic Preservation Commission rolled over three-year terms for Judi Mathisen and Arnie Cutchen as board members, while Alenna Peak was chosen to replace Morgan Pearson — who chose not to be reappointed—and Steve Hawkins to replace Margaret Crow — who moved from the city.
Keef Pettis and Scott Flowers of Eufaula Parks and Recreation honored the 19-U All-Star soccer team, which recently won the ARPA State Tournament at Dothan.
“This is what it’s all about,” said Pettis, director of Parks & Rec. “They beat Troy and Dothan and those towns are well-known for their soccer programs. They didn’t just beat them, but whoa!”
Flowers, the athletics coordinator for Parks & Rec, said the group just meshed well together.
Coach Billy McLendon said “The kids were so passionate about the game.”
Each player was recognized and applauded by the city council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.