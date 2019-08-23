After a couple of weeks of confusion regarding the wording of a resolution, the Eufaula City Council reconsidered its vote regarding whether they should keep appointing a school board or if it should become an elected board. The end result was the same as previously believed, as the appointed school board was still favored by a 3-2 vote by council members.
Attorney Joel Smith, standing in for City Attorney Courtney Potthoff, said the new vote was necessary to “avoid confusion.”
The short council meeting had little business acted on, but council member Barbara Flurry did note that Eufaula’s real estate, lodging and rental tax was trending upward.
The next meeting of the city council was moved from Labor Day to Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 5:15 p.m.
