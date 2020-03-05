Monday’s regular meeting of the Eufaula City Council has very few items on the agenda.
Barb’s Country Kitchen won the bid to serve meals at the city jail at $8.15 daily per person on a daily basis. In fact, Barb’s was the only bid the city received for the project.
The lowest bid from a financial institution for a $3 million loan was BBVA at 2.3% for up to seven years for the city to begin its street paving projects. The city will pay back the loan from its recently passed 3-cent gasoline tax increase.
There will be a work session on Monday, March 9, at 4:30 p.m. in the Municipal Court room regarding which streets and in what order will be paved.
Parks and Recreation Department Director Keef Pettis noted that the 12U girls’ basketball team won the district, while the 12U boys and 10U boys each finished runner-up. All three teams will represent Eufaula at the state tournament in Trussville.
