Raises for the Eufaula mayor and the five members of the city council were approved by a 4-1 vote at Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting of the council.

Council member Tony Robertson was the only “no” vote for giving the mayor a raise from $30,000 annually to $41,500, and giving council members $600 per month, a $100 increase. It is the first such raise for either in 24 years.

“At the last meeting (Feb. 3), we just passed the gas tax and we gave the police a 3% raise,” Robertson said. “Now we’re giving the mayor a 50% raise and the council a 20% raise? That just doesn’t seem right.”

The ordinance, which was passed upon the vote after the second reading, will not go into effect until Nov. 2.

In other business:

The lowest bids for new uniforms, nylon equipment and leather equipment for the Eufaula Police Department were approved.

