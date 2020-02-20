Raises for the Eufaula mayor and the five members of the city council were approved by a 4-1 vote at Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting of the council.
Council member Tony Robertson was the only “no” vote for giving the mayor a raise from $30,000 annually to $41,500, and giving council members $600 per month, a $100 increase. It is the first such raise for either in 24 years.
“At the last meeting (Feb. 3), we just passed the gas tax and we gave the police a 3% raise,” Robertson said. “Now we’re giving the mayor a 50% raise and the council a 20% raise? That just doesn’t seem right.”
The ordinance, which was passed upon the vote after the second reading, will not go into effect until Nov. 2.
In other business:
The lowest bids for new uniforms, nylon equipment and leather equipment for the Eufaula Police Department were approved.
