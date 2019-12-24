The Barbour County Board of Education passed a long list of non-renewals for supplement positions during the December meeting. This is something that is done every year by the board, just usually not this early in the school year. One resignation was accepted by the board and two new hires were approved.
The non-renewal supplements that were voted on included: Christopher Martin as the varsity head football coach, effective Nov. 15; Cornandis Jones, Varsity Assistant Head Football Coach, effective Nov. 15; Garrett Maund, Varsity Assistant Football Coach, effective Nov. 15; Jim Bush, Varsity Assistant Football Coach, effective Nov. 15 and 7th and 8th Grade Boys Basketball Head Coach, effective Nov. 25; Steve Fryer, Varsity Assistant Football Coach, effective Nov. 15; Joey Drury, Varsity Assistant Football Coach, effective Nov. 15; John Jones Jr., Varsity Assistant Football Coach, and 7th and 8th Grade Head Football Coach, effective Nov. 15, and 7th and 8th Grade Girls Basketball Head Coach, effective Nov. 25; Stevie Fryer, 7th and 8th Grade Assistant Football Coach, effective Nov. 15; and Cedric Murry, 7th and 8th Grade Boys Assistant Basketball Coach and 7th and 8th Grade Girls Assistant Basketball Coach effective Nov. 25.
The sole resignation presented to the county board of education was for Jennifer Sitz, a 12-month Custodian at Barbour County High School, effective Nov. 14.
The two new hires that were approved were for Ike Richardson, as a 12 month Custodian at the Barbour County High School for the 2019-20, effective Dec. 12 and Sharon McGhee as a CNP Worker at the Barbour County Primary School for the 2019-20 school year, effective Dec. 12.
The Barbour County Board of Education will meet Jan. 13, 2020, for the next regular meeting.
