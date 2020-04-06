The April 14 meeting of the Barbour County Commission has been cancelled. It hopes to have its May meeting.
Breaking
MOST POPULAR
-
Police investigate complaints regarding non-essential businesses violating state order
-
Country singer was at Panama City restaurant days before dying from coronavirus
-
First COVID-19 case confirmed in Barbour County resident
-
UPDATE: Eufaula man arrested in Headland homicide; victim identified
-
Body at Alabama dump site ID'd as that of a missing mother
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.