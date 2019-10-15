CLAYTON -- Barbour County Board of Education members approved the Fiscal Year 2019 Budget Amendments and a budget for Fiscal Year 2020 for the county school system during a special called meeting held on Thursday, Oct. 12.
Barbour County Superintendent Matthew Alexander told board members that he would have brought the FY 19 budget amendments to them sooner but they have been working on finalizing it so it could be sent to the state department upon approval of the board. He added that additional funding from Title I and other Title programs had to be added to the Fiscal Year 2019.
Alexander put the FY 20 budget before the board for approval saying, “We would have recommended this budget be approved at the second budget hearing but we thought there were a couple things that were going to be changed but we didn’t make those changes. Now we are on path. : He told board members that the file containing the budget had already been uploaded and was ready to send to the State Department of Education; he was just waiting on the board’s approval before hitting the button to send it.
With only three of five board members in attendance there were not any objections to items on the agenda for the meeting that included a Transportation Plan for FY 20 and also the FY 20 Capital Plan along with the budget items. Board members present for the meeting were Shirley Johnson, Jacqueline Davis and Ruby Jackson. Not in attendance were board members Johnnie Helms and Jimmie Fryer.
As part of the FY 20 Transportation Plan, which was submitted and approved, the estimated total number of miles that will be driven by school buses owned by the county school system was disclosed. Clarence E. Magee Jr., assistant superintendent of operations and human resources for Barbour County Schools, presented the plan to board members telling them that the numbers given in the report are from the previous year because route miles, extracurricular and athletic miles change each year so the figures are always based on the previous year’s miles. The total for all route miles was given estimated in the plan was 303,982.74miles; extracurricular miles, 73,515; and athletic miles, 16,462.
The FY 20 Capital Plan was also presented by Magee to the board. The eight part plan developed by the county schools included several roofing projects at all the school system buildings along with some renovation projects. One of the projects that the school system wants to undertake during FY 20 is the roofing at the Intermediate School. The projected completion date for the project would be 2020 with a budget of $200,000. The source of funding for the proposed project was listed as unknown.
Other projects included in the 2020 Capital Plan were roofing repairs at the High School , funding year- 2021, projected completion year – 2022, projected budget -- $200,000, funding source unknown; replacing the roof at the Barbour County Transportation Building, funding year- 2020, projected completion year -- 2021, projected budget - $200,000, funding -- 2009 Bond; paving the bus parking lots at the Transportation Center and painting the interior walls of the bus shop, funding year- 2020, projected completion year -- 2021, projected budget - $70,000, funding -- SDE Transportation G; building a new football field house and installing new bleachers, funding year- 2021, projected completion year -- 2022, projected budget -- $250,000, funding source unknown; renovating the inside of the Transportation Building to accommodate buses and installing air-conditioning in the Transportation Shop, funding year -- 2022, projected completion year -- 2024, projected budget - $100,000, no funding source listed; limited gym renovation at Intermediate School (HVAC, replace flooring, replace restroom fixtures, replace bleachers, paint interior, and upgrade lighting), paint exterior wood on main building, install new lockers for locker room and replace doors and hardware, funding year- 2023, projected completion year -- 2024, projected budget - $150,000, funding source unknown; paint the interior and exterior of selected building at High School, repair/replace roofing on vocational building and gym and replace all heat pump units at High School, funding year 2024, projected completion year -- 2024, projected budget - $250,000, funding source -- Public School Fund.
Personnel actions handled at the special called meeting included two transfers of personnel actions and three new hires for the 2019-2020 school year.
Transfers included Angela Boykin from Child Nutrition Program worker at the Barbour County Intermediate School to a CMP worker at the Primary School, effective Sept. 23 and Mina Johnson from Child Nutrition Program worker at the Primary School to CNP worker at the Intermediate School, effective Sept. 23.
New employees hired by the county school system included Jennifer Sitz as a 12-month Custodian at the High School, effective Sept. 16; Jasmine Sistrunk as a fifth grade teacher at the Intermediate School, effective Sept. 23; and Michael Turner as a fifth grade teacher at the Intermediate School, effective Oct. 7.
