A budget for the Fiscal Year of 2020 for the Barbour County Schools has yet to be approved by the county Board of Education. The budget the FY 2020 calendar year began on Oct. 1, 2019, and will run through Sept. 30, 2020.
Despite being presented with a proposed budget during two separate meetings, the board did not vote on approving the budget during the Sept. 9 meeting and has not called a special meeting to vote on it, thus missing the deadline of Oct. 1, at the latest, for submitting a balanced budget to the state Department of Education.
Financial funds that were covered during the Sept. 10 meeting in the discussion of the budget included the General Fund which is for the general operations of the local school district and consist of money from funds such as state funds, property taxes, and local appropriations; the Special Revenue Fund which consists of federal programs and funds designated for a specific purpose such as Title I, Title II and the Child Nutrition Program -- this also includes local school public funds; Capital Projects Fund which are for acquisition or major capital expenditures such as construction; the Debt Service Fund which is for payments of long-term debt; and the Fiduciary Fund which consists of non-public local school activity monies.
Totals for each of the funds discusses were given as General Fund, $7,298,120.54; Special Revenue Fund, $2,701,898; Capital Projects Fund, $137,507; and Fiduciary Fund, $53,455. Total revenues for FY 2020 are projected to be $10,190,980.54. It was noted the total revenue amount may change by the time a finalized budget is submitted and approved.
An item included on the supplemental information pages in the budget for the school system and each individual school that brought questions to the forefront was the term “Fringe Benefits.” The total for the system for these benefits was reported at $1,046,407. The Primary School’s total was listed at $214,796; the Intermediate School, $427,769; and the High School, $395,692. After a second request from the Central Office to get clarification on the term, Clarence E. Magee Jr., Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Human Resources, responded saying, “The term fringe benefits refers to extra benefits that all full time employees receive as an employee of Barbour County Schools.
The following is a list of fringe benefits all full time employees receive: one sick day per month worked; two personal days per year; three county leave days per year; 10 vacation days for 12-Month Employees; $15,000 Life insurance Policy; an Employee Assistance Program that offers various services to the staff; $800 per full time employee for PEEHIP Health Insurance; 12.24 percent of each employee's salary towards their retirement; 6.25 percent of each employee's salary towards FICA/SS; 1.45 percent of each employee's salary towards Medicare; and 0.12 percent of each employee's salary towards Unemployment.”
Magee also include the following as example of an employee who might have a base salary of $35,000. With a base salary of $35,000, the employee would have their PEEHIP ($9000), Retirement ($4,284), Social Security ($2,187.50), Federal Medicare ($507.50), and Unemployment ($42) paid; making the total salary with Fringe Benefits included total $51,621.00.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.