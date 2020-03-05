Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, who will face Jeff Sessions in the March 30 runoff for the Alabama Senate’s Republican nominee, was the favorite of Barbour County voters at Tuesday’s election, winning by 190 votes.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was the overwhelming choice of Barbour County voters for the Democrat President nominee, receiving 1,899 votes, 1,612 more than runner-up Michael Bloomberg, who dropped out of the race the following day. Bernie Sanders finished third with 202 votes.

In the race for the Republican nominee for U.S. Representative, Jeff Coleman was a big winner with well more than 1,000 votes than runner-up Barry Moore, however, there will still be a runoff for that slot. Moore edged third-place winner Jessica Taylor by 20 votes in Barbour County.

In more local races, three Barbour County Board of Education races were held. Christine George coasted to victory, while Yolanda Govan and Amy Glenn had much tighter wins.

Tuesday’s Primary voting in Barbour County:President — Democrat

Joe Biden 1,899

Michael Bloomberg 287

Bernie Sanders 202

Elizabeth Warren 57

Michael Bennet 31

Pete Buttigieg 7

Cory Booker 6

Tulsi Gabbard 5

Amy Klobuchar 5

Tom Steyer 5

John Delaney 4

Marianne Williamson 4

Julian Castro 2

Andrew Yang 2

President — Republican

Donald Trump 2,729

Bill Weld 17

U.S. Senator — Republican

Tommy Tuberville 1,069

Jeff Sessions 879

Bradley Byrne 436

Roy Moore 277

Ruth Page Nelson 35

Stanley Adair 24

Arnold Mooney 11

U.S. Representative — Democrat

Phyllis Harvey-Hall 1,163

Nathan Mathis 764

U.S. Representative — Republican

Jeff Coleman 1,395

Barry Moore 349

Jessica Taylor 329

Troy King 311

Terry Hasdorff 173

Bob Rogers 65

Thomas Brown Jr. 30

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 1 — Republican

Greg Shaw 1,313

Cam Ward 779

Court of Civil Appeals Judge, Place 2 — Republican

Matt Friday 1,173

Phillip Bahakel 662

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 1 — Republican

Mary Windom 1,515

Melvin Hasting 546

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2 — Republican

Beth Kellum 943

Will Smith 715

Jill Ganus 305

President, Public Service Commission — Democrat

Laura Casey 1,231

Robert Mardis III 411

President, Public Service Commission — Republican

Twinkle Cavanaugh 1,766

Robin Litaker 571

Proposed Statewide Amendment Number One

No 3,742

Yes 1,198

Member Barbour County Board of Education

Christine George 128

Jacqueline Davis 33

Member Barbour County Board of Education

Yolanda Govan 82

Jean Kennedy 75

Johnnie Helms 28

Greg Faulk 9

Member Barbour County Board of Education

Amy Glenn 44

Ruby Jackson 40

