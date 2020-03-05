Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, who will face Jeff Sessions in the March 30 runoff for the Alabama Senate’s Republican nominee, was the favorite of Barbour County voters at Tuesday’s election, winning by 190 votes.
Former Vice President Joe Biden was the overwhelming choice of Barbour County voters for the Democrat President nominee, receiving 1,899 votes, 1,612 more than runner-up Michael Bloomberg, who dropped out of the race the following day. Bernie Sanders finished third with 202 votes.
In the race for the Republican nominee for U.S. Representative, Jeff Coleman was a big winner with well more than 1,000 votes than runner-up Barry Moore, however, there will still be a runoff for that slot. Moore edged third-place winner Jessica Taylor by 20 votes in Barbour County.
In more local races, three Barbour County Board of Education races were held. Christine George coasted to victory, while Yolanda Govan and Amy Glenn had much tighter wins.
Tuesday’s Primary voting in Barbour County:President — Democrat
Joe Biden 1,899
Michael Bloomberg 287
Bernie Sanders 202
Elizabeth Warren 57
Michael Bennet 31
Pete Buttigieg 7
Cory Booker 6
Tulsi Gabbard 5
Amy Klobuchar 5
Tom Steyer 5
John Delaney 4
Marianne Williamson 4
Julian Castro 2
Andrew Yang 2
President — Republican
Donald Trump 2,729
Bill Weld 17
U.S. Senator — Republican
Tommy Tuberville 1,069
Jeff Sessions 879
Bradley Byrne 436
Roy Moore 277
Ruth Page Nelson 35
Stanley Adair 24
Arnold Mooney 11
U.S. Representative — Democrat
Phyllis Harvey-Hall 1,163
Nathan Mathis 764
U.S. Representative — Republican
Jeff Coleman 1,395
Barry Moore 349
Jessica Taylor 329
Troy King 311
Terry Hasdorff 173
Bob Rogers 65
Thomas Brown Jr. 30
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 1 — Republican
Greg Shaw 1,313
Cam Ward 779
Court of Civil Appeals Judge, Place 2 — Republican
Matt Friday 1,173
Phillip Bahakel 662
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 1 — Republican
Mary Windom 1,515
Melvin Hasting 546
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2 — Republican
Beth Kellum 943
Will Smith 715
Jill Ganus 305
President, Public Service Commission — Democrat
Laura Casey 1,231
Robert Mardis III 411
President, Public Service Commission — Republican
Twinkle Cavanaugh 1,766
Robin Litaker 571
Proposed Statewide Amendment Number One
No 3,742
Yes 1,198
Member Barbour County Board of Education
Christine George 128
Jacqueline Davis 33
Member Barbour County Board of Education
Yolanda Govan 82
Jean Kennedy 75
Johnnie Helms 28
Greg Faulk 9
Member Barbour County Board of Education
Amy Glenn 44
Ruby Jackson 40
