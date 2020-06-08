A plan to reopen the courthouses for Barbour County has been formed and employees and commissioners are working diligently to prepare both courthouses.
The plan, formed by a special committee appointed during the commission’s May meeting to look into what it would take to reopen both Barbour County courthouses, was decided upon this last week during a meeting held Thursday, June 4, at Clayton. While the plan does not include a definite date for reopening the courthouses, County Administrator Raye Ann Calton has said the commission is aiming for Monday, June 15.
Several conditions in the agreed upon plan include the recommendation that there be a decline in the infection rate in the area over a 14-day period before courthouses are reopened; additional security staff will be needed to screen members of the public prior to being allowed to enter the building and additional cleaning staff may be required along with additional cleaning supplies and PPE.
According to the plan, work spaces will have to be reconfigured in each office to maintain a minimum of six feet between employees and all employees will be required to have their temperature checked before being allowed to enter either courthouse to report to work. Courthouse employees will also be screened for symptoms and questioned about close contact exposure related to COVID-19. Any employee with a fever over 100.4 degrees, showing symptoms of COVID-19 or having been in close contact with anyone with the virus will be sent home and required to be tested for COVID-19. All sick employees will not be able to return to work until they have met CDC criteria on home isolation and have consulted a healthcare provider. Recommendations for potentially exposed employees who have symptoms and who do not have symptoms were also given as well as directions for any employee who is confirmed to have the virus.
Visitors to the courthouse will have to pass through a screening station at the front of the either courthouse. Screening for visitors will consist of a temperature check, questions regarding symptoms of COVID-19 and close contact exposure. No one with a temperature over 100.4 degrees, displaying symptoms, or having had close contact exposure will be admitted into the buildings.
Hand sanitizer will be available at the entrance of the courthouses and in each department for use by customers.
If cleared during screening, visitors will have to wait in a line outside the courthouse. Admission to the building will be limited to only the person needing to conduct business in one of the county offices, or in the case of someone needing assistance, someone to help them may also be admitted. Social distancing rules will be maintained by those waiting to go into the courthouse and those who enter the building.
Once the courthouses are reopened to the public, bags, backpacks and other unnecessary items will not be allowed inside, according to the plan. Only what is needed by the customer to complete their transaction will be allowed inside with them.
A new system for keeping up with the number of visitors will be added at both courthouses. A color coded card entry system with an allotted number of cards for each department (based on the number of personnel working in that department and allowing for social distancing) will be used.
When a card becomes available for the desired department, the next customer in line will be allowed to go directly to that department after going through the security screening. All cards will be returned to security personal and disinfected before being issued to the next person.
Other procedures are still being developed for each courthouse to ensure the health and safety of both employees and customers, according to Calton.
“We would still like for customers to use the online services or conduct what business they can by mail when possible,” said Calton. “Even though we are trying our best to reopen on June 15, I would recommend that customers call to make sure we are open before making a special trip to one of the courthouses.”
Operating hours for each courthouse will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.