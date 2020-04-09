According to the Alabama Department of Public Health Data and Surveillance Dashboard, Barbour County had the following COVID-19 statistics at of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9 (drive-thru testing was taking placed Thursday morning at Eufaula High School and will be at the Health Department on Friday in Clayton):
7 – confirmed cases
56 – people tested
0 – reported deaths
The totals for Alabama include:
2,769 – confirmed cases
20,605 – people tested
74 – reported deaths
