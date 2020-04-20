covid logo

According to the Alabama and Georgia departments of public health Data and Surveillance Dashboard, these are the statistics for COVID-19 as of 11:30 pam. on Monday, April 20:

Barbour County22 — confirmed cases

167 — people tested

0 — reported deaths

Quitman County

3 — confirmed cases

NA — people tested

1 — reported deaths

The totals for Alabama include:4,961 — confirmed cases

45,712— people tested

165 — reported deaths

The totals for Georgia include:18,947 — confirmed cases

NA — people tested

733 — reported deaths

