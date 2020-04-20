According to the Alabama and Georgia departments of public health Data and Surveillance Dashboard, these are the statistics for COVID-19 as of 11:30 pam. on Monday, April 20:
Barbour County22 — confirmed cases
167 — people tested
0 — reported deaths
Quitman County
3 — confirmed cases
NA — people tested
1 — reported deaths
The totals for Alabama include:4,961 — confirmed cases
45,712— people tested
165 — reported deaths
The totals for Georgia include:18,947 — confirmed cases
NA — people tested
733 — reported deaths
