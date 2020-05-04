According to the Alabama and Georgia departments of Public Health and its Data and Surveillance Dashboards, these are the statistics for COVID-19 as of 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 4:
Barbour County45 — confirmed cases
372 — people tested
1 — reported deaths
Quitman County
7 — confirmed cases
NA — people tested
1 — reported deaths
The totals for Alabama include:7,898 — confirmed cases
101,335— people tested
292 — reported deaths
The totals for Georgia include:
29,103 — confirmed cases
183,002 — people tested
1,204 — reported deaths
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.