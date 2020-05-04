According to the Alabama and Georgia departments of Public Health and its Data and Surveillance Dashboards, these are the statistics for COVID-19 as of 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 4:

Barbour County45 — confirmed cases

372 — people tested

1 — reported deaths

Quitman County

7 — confirmed cases

NA — people tested

1 — reported deaths

The totals for Alabama include:7,898 — confirmed cases

101,335— people tested

292 — reported deaths

The totals for Georgia include:

29,103 — confirmed cases

183,002 — people tested

1,204 — reported deaths

