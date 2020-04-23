logo

According to the Alabama and Georgia departments of public health and their respective Data and Surveillance Dashboards, these are the statistics for COVID-19 as of 10:05 a.m. on Thursday, April 23:

Barbour County

29 — confirmed cases

176 — people tested

0 — reported deaths

Quitman County

1 — confirmed cases

3 — people tested

0 — reported deaths

The totals for Alabama include:

5,654 — confirmed cases

48,387— people tested

197 — reported deaths

The totals for Georgia include:

21,102 — confirmed cases

94,072 — people tested

846 — reported deaths

