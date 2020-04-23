According to the Alabama and Georgia departments of public health and their respective Data and Surveillance Dashboards, these are the statistics for COVID-19 as of 10:05 a.m. on Thursday, April 23:
Barbour County
29 — confirmed cases
176 — people tested
0 — reported deaths
Quitman County
1 — confirmed cases
3 — people tested
0 — reported deaths
The totals for Alabama include:
5,654 — confirmed cases
48,387— people tested
197 — reported deaths
The totals for Georgia include:
21,102 — confirmed cases
94,072 — people tested
846 — reported deaths
