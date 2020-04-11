covid logo

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health Data and Surveillance Dashboard, Barbour County had the following COVID-19 statistics as of 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 11:

9 – confirmed cases

56 – people tested

0 – reported deaths

The totals for Alabama include:

3,100 – confirmed cases

20,605 – people tested

89 – reported deaths

