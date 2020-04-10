logo

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health Data and Surveillance Dashboard, Barbour County had the following COVID-19 statistics at of 9:20 a.m. Friday, April 10 (drive-thru testing was taking placed Friday at the Health Department on Friday in Clayton):

7 – confirmed cases

56 – people tested

0 – reported deaths

The totals for Alabama include:

2,881 – confirmed cases

20,605 – people tested

79 – reported deaths

